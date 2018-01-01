Kiree automates the mundane meeting best practices that helps your team prepare, run, and followup with every meeting. Run effective meetings on time with clear goals, notes, action items, and responsibility and let the team focus on creating and strategizing for success.Start Free Trial
Kiree automates mundane meeting tasks so the team can focus on generating great ideas and lead the company to success.
Keep track of your teams open tasks for all your meetings in one place.
Prepare effective meetings with one click meeting templates or roll over notes from a previous meeting.
Clear meeting goals and agendas makes running meetings efficient, giving the team more time to just do.
Structured meeting templates captures key notes, outcomes, and meeting followups so you can catch up later. No more FOMO.
Great meetings have clear goals and agenda.
Prepare goals, agendas, and notes with one-click meeting templates for your project status, 1 on 1, HR interview, board meeting, management meeting, or townhall. Or rollover notes from the last meeting to review progress and continue where you left off.
Finding and sharing the outcome of your meetings for greater team transparency can be achieved with huddles. You can create private closed huddles with one or more team members or public huddles to easily share meeting minutes from any meetings, even if they are not an attendee.
Keeping track of your team followups is easy with Kiree. Responsibility can be assigned to one or more team members and organized by status, due date or huddle.
Meetings run efficiently and in less time when attendees are clear on the goals and agenda for each meeting. An agenda timer helps facilitate the meeting to keep everyone on topic and the meeting moving forward.
Who likes nagging, right?
Following up on todos can be annoying. Kiree automatically sends team members their list of open followups every morning so you don't have to. They can check off followups as completed straight from their inbox.
Sometimes other tasks take priority. Meeting minutes are clear in Kiree and allow you to identify important discussions, goals, outcomes, notes, and followups so you can catch up when you can without feeling guilty.
Kiree syncs with your Google for Work or Outlook 365 calendar so you can easily access meeting minutes from your calendar. Your meeting schedule is prepared and emailed to you first thing in the morning to help you jumpstart your day.
Start your meetings on time. Kiree will notify you five minutes before each meeting and ask if you're running late and we'll notify the organizer to start without you. View your meeting schedule and update your open followups without having to leave Slack.
1 User
Set Daily Reminders
Agenda Time Tracker
Advanced Meeting Templates
Meeting Minutes Rollover
Unlimited Meetings
5GB Storage
Google/Outlook 365 Calendar Sync
Slack Integration
Upload Images and Files
Take Private Notes
Custom Meeting Templates
Instantly Share Notes In Huddles
Save 10% When Paid Annually
15
15 Users
Set Daily Reminders
Agenda Time Tracker
Advanced Meeting Templates
Meeting Minutes Rollover
Unlimited Meetings
25GB Storage
Google/Outlook 365 Calendar Sync
Slack Integration
Upload Images and Files
Take Private Notes
Custom Meeting Templates
Instantly Share Notes In Huddles
Save 10% When Paid Annually
75
50 Users
Set Daily Reminders
Agenda Time Tracker
Advanced Meeting Templates
Meeting Minutes Rollover
Unlimited Meetings
Unlimited Storage
Google/Outlook 365 Calendar Sync
Slack Integration
Upload Images and Files
Take Private Notes
Custom Meeting Templates
Instantly Share Notes In Huddles
Save 10% When Paid Annually
225